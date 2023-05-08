Community

Sophie
PHOTO COURTESY OF SPCA OF HANCOCK COUNTY

Strong, smart, beautiful, all of these words would describe our 80lb boxer mix, Sophie. Sophie is 6-years-old with a gorgeous auburn and white spotted coat and the sort of adorable freckles around her muzzle you would expect from a cute country girl.

Sophie likes to take things slow and easy, so she needs gentle introductions to people. She was shell-shocked to end up at the shelter, but eventually she found it in her heart to accept us as her friends and even selected some favorite humans. She would love a quiet home with someone who can spend more time working on her leash-training, and preferably who has a fenced-in yard just in case she sees something that catches her eye. This pretty girl is learning not to pull so hard when out for a walk, and can be quite vocal when she is upset so she may need to be in an owned home or near understanding neighbors.

