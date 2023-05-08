Strong, smart, beautiful, all of these words would describe our 80lb boxer mix, Sophie. Sophie is 6-years-old with a gorgeous auburn and white spotted coat and the sort of adorable freckles around her muzzle you would expect from a cute country girl.
Sophie likes to take things slow and easy, so she needs gentle introductions to people. She was shell-shocked to end up at the shelter, but eventually she found it in her heart to accept us as her friends and even selected some favorite humans. She would love a quiet home with someone who can spend more time working on her leash-training, and preferably who has a fenced-in yard just in case she sees something that catches her eye. This pretty girl is learning not to pull so hard when out for a walk, and can be quite vocal when she is upset so she may need to be in an owned home or near understanding neighbors.
Sophie comes with her favorite toy and companion, the squeaky Piggy, which she carries everywhere with her. At this point in her shelter journey, we cannot say how she would do with other animals, since we have been focused on helping her adjust with her anxiety of being in a new place.
Sophie has shown she is incredibly sweet and loyal to her friends, so we encourage someone looking for their soul dog to come meet her.
The SPCA is open for walk-ins Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.