Otter Creek annual meetings May 16 May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — The annual meetings for the Otter Creek Cemetery Association and the Otter Creek Aid Society will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Otter Creek Hall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Otter Creek Mount Desert Annual Meeting Cemetery Association Aid Society Recommended for you Popular Judge finds for town of Bar Harbor in vacation rental regulation challenge Bar Harbor's town manager search continues Open Table MDI pauses food delivery program Chris's Pond article stays on warrant MDI stuns Ellsworth with come-from-behind victory Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists