Obituary deadline change for Mount Desert Islander Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago

Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the Mount Desert Islander will need to receive an obituary by 4 p.m. on Tuesday in order for it to appear in that week's print edition.Obituaries may be emailed to obits@mdislander.com. If you do not receive a reply within a 24-hour period, excluding weekends, please call (207) 288-0556 to confirm that the obituary was received.Once payment is received, obituaries also appear online at www.mdislander.com. For more information, call (207) 288-0556.