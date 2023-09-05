Community

Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the Mount Desert Islander will need to receive an obituary by 4 p.m. on Tuesday in order for it to appear in that week’s print edition.

Obituaries may be emailed to obits@mdislander.com. If you do not receive a reply within a 24-hour period, excluding weekends, please call (207) 288-0556 to confirm that the obituary was received.

