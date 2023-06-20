NPS offers concessionaire business opportunity Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The National Park Service is offering a 10-year concession business opportunity for narrated interpretive bus tours and transportation in Acadia National Park.NPS will host a driving tour of Park Loop Road on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 9 a.m. The tour will provide interested organizations with an overview of the concession operation.For more information, including how to sign up for the tour on Wednesday, go online to www.nps.gov/subjects/concessions/acad01x-24.htm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Acadia National Park Concessionaire Transportation Interpretive Tour Tour Guide Business Opportunity Recommended for you Popular Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Golf of Maine opens in Southwest Harbor TCS hires teacher for new pre-K program New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Bar Harbor voters elect Brechlin, Caines, Peacock and Shank to Town Council Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists