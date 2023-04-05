MOUNT DESERT — This year’s spring cleanup will be April 17-21. There will be only one pick up, so residents are asked to have items out by 7 a.m. Regular household trash will be collected on the usual days. Leaf collection will take place on Monday, April 24.
Cleanup week schedule
The schedule is flexible and will vary depending on the volume of trash to be collected. Due to cost and time constraints, the trucks will be unable to backtrack.
Monday: Start in Northeast Harbor.
Tuesday: Start at the intersection of routes 3 (Peabody Drive) and 198 (Sound Drive) and work toward Seal Harbor.
Wednesday: Start in Otter Creek and work back toward Seal Harbor.
Thursday: Start on Route 198 (Sound Drive) and work toward and into Somesville.
Friday: Collect from the general area including Hall Quarry, Pretty Marsh and Beech Hill areas.
One truck will collect small amounts of asphalt shingles, tarpaper, sheet rock, insulation, plastic bags and other non-wood materials. Amounts are limited to approximately the size of a pickup truck load, approximately 6 cubic yards.
Another truck will collect a maximum of four tires per residence without rims (rubber only) and metal appliances such as stoves, freezers, refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. The doors must be completely removed from freezers and refrigerators. If they are not, they will not be picked up.
Another truck will collect burnable wood waste such as brush and tree limbs and a separate truck will collect lumber and other wooden materials. To be collected, all wood waste must be less than 4-feet in length and less than 6-inches in diameter. Amounts are limited to approximately the size of a pickup truck load. Stumps will not be collected.
Engine blocks and vehicle motors with bases removed will be collected. They must be free of all fluids.
All materials must be in suitable containers or bundles able to be handled by one person.
Materials that will not be collected include batteries of any kind, boats, hazardous waste (petroleum products, antifreeze, etc.) and universal waste (TVs, computer components, etc.).
The onsite supervisor will determine what is acceptable and what is not. That person will also determine acceptable load sizes. Call (207) 276-5743, (207) 276-5744 or (207) 276-5531 with questions.