Memorial Day closure, garbage collection reminder for Mount Desert May 23, 2023 MOUNT DESERT — The town office here will be closed on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. There will be no refuse collection on Memorial Day – it will be collected on May 30.The town welcomes back summer residents and reminds them to leave a message at (207) 276-5733 to get refuse picked up. Twice-weekly refuse collection begins June 12 and goes to Sept. 9.