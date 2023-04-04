MDI school board meeting to be held April 10 Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Regional High School regular school board meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the MDI High School library.Public comments may be made in person at the meeting or submitted to mdirssboards@mdirss.org prior to the meeting. Public comments are limited to three minutes per speaker. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Mount Desert Island High School Mdirss School Board Recommended for you Popular Man charged with sexually assaulting woman he agreed to help Bar Harbor man ordered to serve two years in prison for domestic violence conviction Acadia entrance fees are going up New law opens up how parking meter revenue can be used Island police log for week of March 30 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists