MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing a separation from Great Britain’s constitutional monarchy.
Independence Day falls on Tuesday this year. Throughout the day, events will be held to celebrate the birth of American independence.
According to the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce website, Bar Harbor’s Fourth of July has been voted the number one Fourth of July celebration in America by “The Today Show” and recognized by National Geographic as one of the top 10 in the U.S.
Lobster Scavenger Hunt
Look for lobsters at downtown business during the third annual Mount Desert Island YMCA Lobster Scavenger Hunt, which will take place July 1-5 in downtown Bar Harbor. Scavenger hunt cards will be available at the MDI YMCA at 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor beginning July 1 at 6 a.m. The Y’s deadline for completed cards is noon on July 5. The cards will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes. Official YMCA Lobster Scavenger Hunt gear can also be purchased at the Y, including T-shirts, lobster hats and tote bags, sponsored by Geddy’s, until July 5.
Tuesday, July 4
Pancake Breakfast
From 6-10 a.m., Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club will be having its pancake breakfast at the Bar Harbor athletic fields. Blueberry or plain pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, sausage, orange juice, milk, water, tea and coffee will be on the menu. All proceeds from the breakfast go toward Rotary projects and local nonprofits.
Craft Fair/Marketplace
Island Arts Association’s craft fair/marketplace will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA, 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor. Maine-made crafts will include jewelry, quilts, photographs, pottery and porcelain dolls. This event is a joint fundraiser for the YMCA and YWCA. Call (207) 288-5008 for more information.
Independence Day Parade
The Bar Harbor parade starts at 10 a.m. and winds through the downtown area. To see a map of the parade route, visit the Chamber website at www.visitbarharbor.com/July-4th.
Seafood Festival
Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club is hosting a Seafood Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bar Harbor athletic field on Park Street, with Maine lobster rolls and crab rolls, hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, watermelon, chips, water and sodas. All proceeds support Rotary projects and local nonprofits.
Live Music at the Town Pier
Free concerts will be performed at the Town Pier from 3:30-9 p.m. by The Smith Collaboration, Cryin' Out Loud and The Crown Vics. The music is being sponsored by Bar Harbor Hospitality Group and produced by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Bar Harbor Town Band
The Bar Harbor Town Band will be playing at the Village Green starting at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks
Bar Harbor
The fireworks over Frenchman Bay will begin around 9:15 p.m. The fireworks this year are being sponsored by the Bar Harbor Regency, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Harborside Hotel, Spa & Marina, Stewman's Lobster Pound and the town.
Quietside
The Southwest Harbor & Tremont Chamber of Commerce, with the help of many Quietside residents, businesses and visitors, will host the town’s fireworks display at 9 p.m. There is a rain date of July 8.
Central Maine Pyrotechnics will produce the program, which will be launched from one of Acadia Fuel’s barges in the middle of the harbor. The display will be visible from many locations around the harbor.