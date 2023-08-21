Manset Meetinghouse announces dates for exhibit viewing Aug 21, 2023 Aug 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Manset Meetinghouse, home of the Southwest Harbor Historical Society, will be open for exhibit viewing on Sept. 6, 16 and 27 and Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Manset Meetinghouse Southwest Harbor Historical Society Recommended for you Popular COA becomes home to Goldsworthy original Delivery trucks, tourist traffic vex Jordan Pond Road residents Pointy Head Campground a no go in Tremont Island police log for week of Aug. 17 Familiar face to serve as interim town manager Local Events Digital Edition August 17, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists