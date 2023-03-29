Community

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation awarded $2.8 million in scholarships in 2022 to more than 1,000 students, including older, nontraditional students who returned to school. MaineCF offers both long-term support for adult learners seeking degrees and short-term scholarships for certification or licensing.

A new scholarship this year will support graduating Maine seniors pursuing a degree in engineering. The application deadline for the K. William Wiseman Engineering Scholarship is May 1.