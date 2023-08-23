MaineCF grants available to support transportation services Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Grant funding for organizations and projects that provide community-based transportation is available from the Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund.Eligible organizations and projects must provide transportation and/or delivery services to people with limited or no access to transportation.In 2022, the fund awarded $127,498 to 13 organizations. An additional three grants totaling $17,500 were made by donors with advised funds at MaineCF.The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For more information and to apply, visit www.mainecf.org/mainecharity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Maine Community Foundation Transportation Services Transportation Recommended for you Popular COA becomes home to Goldsworthy original Delivery trucks, tourist traffic vex Jordan Pond Road residents Cruise Ship Committee could disband Island police log for week of Aug. 17 FOA event raises $375K for new Acadia boat Local Events Digital Edition August 17, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists