ISLE AU HAUT — Maine Seacoast Mission is hosting a community health fair at the Isle au Haut Town Hall on Thursday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 12 health and social service organizations will be on-hand to chat and share resources with island residents. Participating organizations work directly on Isle au Haut or provide services nearby, which allows island residents to continue to live and receive care.

