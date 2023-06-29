ISLE AU HAUT — Maine Seacoast Mission is hosting a community health fair at the Isle au Haut Town Hall on Thursday, July 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More than 12 health and social service organizations will be on-hand to chat and share resources with island residents. Participating organizations work directly on Isle au Haut or provide services nearby, which allows island residents to continue to live and receive care.
Residents of Isle au Haut have expressed an interest to the Mission in locally available resources that were available to them to the Mission over the past year. “We are glad to share the resources available to island residents and bring so many providers to the island at one time,” said Sunbeam Nurse Simone Babineaux.
During this drop-in event, attendees can engage with vendors in a variety of ways, including meeting representatives from various health care and social service organizations, receiving a free blood pressure and having a blood sugar reading.
Organizations attending this event include Blue Hill Hospital, Island Dental Offices at the Island Medical Center, Healthy Island Project, Hospice of Hancock County, Husson University, Memorial Ambulance, Next Step Domestic Violence Project, New Hope Midcoast, Northern Light Health Physical and Occupational Health, Opiate Free Island Project, OUT Maine, Spectrum Generations and more.
Maine Seacoast Mission seeks to strengthen coastal and island communities by educating youth, supporting families and promoting good health. For more information, visit https://www.seacoastmission.org.