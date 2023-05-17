Maine Bureau of Highway Safety to hold listening session May 25 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is hosting in-person listening sessions to gather public input that will shape the development of the 2024 Annual Highway Safety Plan.The closest session to Mount Desert Island will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Ellsworth Public Library. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Mount Desert Island Listening Session Maine Bureau Of Highway Safety Annual Highway Safety Plan Recommended for you Popular Oceanarium and Education Center opens on May 17 Bar Harbor welcomes all New café looks to switch things up Former Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant on the auction block MDI High doesn't have a wastewater crisis after all Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists