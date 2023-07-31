Library bake sale benefits scholarship program Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — There will be a bake sale to benefit the Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Program from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 116 Main St. in Northeast Harbor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Northeast Harbor Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Scholarship Program Recommended for you Popular Hancock man arrested in Southwest Harbor hit-and-run Acadia seeks operator for Wildwood Stables Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of child pornography Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of sexually explicit materials Local Events Digital Edition July 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists