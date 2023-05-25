Lamoine Historical Society to hold yard sale June 17 May 25, 2023 May 25, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAMOINE — The Lamoine Historical Society is having a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 362 Lamoine Beach Road. Reserve a space for $20.Email lamoinehistoricalsociety@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lamoine Yard Sale Benefit Fundraiser Lamoine Historical Society Recommended for you Popular Island police log for week of May 25 Town wants Acadia land for water access Town Council addresses idling tenders MDI High doesn't have a wastewater crisis after all Seasonal hiring again challenging for Acadia Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists