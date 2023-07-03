KidsPeace golf scramble raises over $10K Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — KidsPeace Maine raised more than $10,000 at its third annual Charity Golf Scramble on June 24 at Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham.Eight foursomes participated. The winning team was one of the events Gold Sponsors, E. Skip Grindle and Sons Inc.The money raised will go toward things like birthday gifts, Christmas and holiday gifts, field trips, special celebrations for achievements and more for the children in the organization’s care. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Kidspeace Lucerne Gold Club Golf Scramble Fundraiser Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Grand jury indicts Tremont man Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists