Community

CRANBERRY ISLES — Sign your kids up (ages 6-12) for the Wild & Free Cranberry Isles Day Camp to build naturalist and teambuilding skills centering on the local ecology.

The camp, which runs Aug. 14-17, will be based at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island. Dropoff will be at 8:45 a.m. with a 2:15 p.m. pickup to coincide with the ferry schedule.