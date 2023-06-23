Kids can be Wild & Free this summer Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRANBERRY ISLES — Sign your kids up (ages 6-12) for the Wild & Free Cranberry Isles Day Camp to build naturalist and teambuilding skills centering on the local ecology.The camp, which runs Aug. 14-17, will be based at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island. Dropoff will be at 8:45 a.m. with a 2:15 p.m. pickup to coincide with the ferry schedule.Camp is free but there are limited spots and registration will be run on a lottery basis. Preference will be given to island families. Register at https://buff.ly/46dIU8e by July 10.This event is being sponsored by Maine Outdoor School and YWCA of Mount Desert Island. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cranberry Isles Great Cranberry Island Longfellow School Summer Camp Day Camp Recommended for you Popular New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Unscheduled cruise ship makes port, town responds A&B Naturals changes hands Merchants Association disbands after nearly two decades Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists