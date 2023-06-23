Jesup hosts Maine bestselling author Paul Doiron July 6 Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library is hosting an evening with bestselling author Paul Doiron for his newest release, “Dead Man’s Wake,” from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6.His novel, “The Poacher's Son,” won the Barry Award and the Strand Award for Best First Novel and has been nominated for the Edgar, Anthony and Macavity awards in the same category.This event is a hybrid program and registration is required to attend either in person or on Zoom. Register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/deadman or email eventsignup@jesuplibrary.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Jesup Memorial Library Author Talk Paul Doiron Online Program Recommended for you Popular New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Unscheduled cruise ship makes port, town responds A&B Naturals changes hands Merchants Association disbands after nearly two decades Southwest Harbor death deemed a hit-and-run Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists