ELLSWORTH — The time is nigh for the hopefully triumphant return of The Ellsworth American's Community Yard Sale, Flea Market & Craft Sale.Set your alarms for 8 a.m. this Saturday, April 1, and the fun continues until 1 p.m. One dollar gains you entry to a world of bargains at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School.Proceeds benefit The American's and Mount Desert Islander's Newspapers in Education programs, which puts newspapers in local classrooms.Tables are sold out and over 90 vendors are expected.During the yard sale this year will be an elementary and middle school art exhibit.