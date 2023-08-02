Hudson to Harbor Artist Showcase at La Rochelle Aug. 11 Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Join the Bar Harbor Historical Society and ArtWaves for their collaborative event, Hudson to Harbor Artist Showcase, the culmination of a week-long plein air painting event.Between Aug. 3-10, artists will paint outdoors at La Rochelle and surrounding areas. Each artist will then submit 3-5 pieces to be sold at the showcase at La Rochelle on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.This event is sponsored by Cygnet Gallery and Liz Cutler. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.barharborhistorical.org/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor La Rochelle La Rochelle Mansion And Museum Plein Air Painting Artwaves Recommended for you Popular Hancock man arrested in Southwest Harbor hit-and-run Acadia seeks operator for Wildwood Stables Bar Harbor man arrested on possession of child pornography Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of sexually explicit materials Local Events Digital Edition July 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists