Community

BAR HARBOR — Join the Bar Harbor Historical Society and ArtWaves for their collaborative event, Hudson to Harbor Artist Showcase, the culmination of a week-long plein air painting event.

Between Aug. 3-10, artists will paint outdoors at La Rochelle and surrounding areas. Each artist will then submit 3-5 pieces to be sold at the showcase at La Rochelle on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m.