Horton gets promotion at FNB Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — First National Bank President/CEO Tony C. McKim recently announced a staff promotion in First National Wealth Management, a division of FNB.Amanda Horton has been promoted to vice president, relationship manager. She joined First National Wealth Management in 1995 and has served as a relationship manager for 17 years. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor First National Bank Recommended for you Popular French restaurant to open in Bar Harbor The Whale lands a new owner Community mourns death of police officer YWCA buys land in Bar Harbor Local Freemasons look to build membership Local Events Digital Edition March 23, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists