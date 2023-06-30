Historical society hosts ‘The Art of Acadia’ lecture July 13 Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society is hosting David Schildkret at La Rochelle mansion at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, for a discussion called “The Art of Acadia.”Schildkret will discuss how Beatrix Farrand and John D. Rockefeller’s vision and design for the carriage roads was influenced by long-standing principles of landscape art.A $10 donation is suggested for this lecture. Register at www.barharborhistorical.org/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Bar Harbor Historical Society La Rochelle Beatrix Farrand Rockefeller Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Grand jury indicts Tremont man Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists