BAR HARBOR — The 5th Annual Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest will be held at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.To celebrate the contest, the prize purse will be doubled this year to a grand prize of $500.There will also be a community favorite prize of $250 and a children's prize of $250.Gingerbread house entries should be made with all edible materials and delivered to La Rochelle between 2 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.The kids' category is for children 13 or under, and reasonable adult assistance is permitted.The public is welcome to view the gingerbread houses and vote for their favorite on Saturday. In addition, the museum and gift shop will be open for free admission to all visitors that day.Bakers and decorators who are interested in entering this year's contest should email Kim Swan at kim@swanagency.com for more information.Those who wish to attend the contest and open house on are encouraged to register for the event through the Bar Harbor Historical Society's website event page, www.barharborhistoricalsociety.org/events.