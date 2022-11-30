Community

BAR HARBOR — The 5th Annual Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest will be held at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To celebrate the contest, the prize purse will be doubled this year to a grand prize of $500.There will also be a community favorite prize of $250 and a children's prize of $250.