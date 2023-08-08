Community

SPCA Stanley Subaru

(From left) Stanley Subaru salesperson and SPCA board member Bill Carey, Stanley Subaru General Manager Kevin Townsend, SPCA Executive Director Nicole Rediker and Stanley Subaru Principal Mark Politte pose with the Piaggio scooter.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SPCA OF HANCOCK COUNTY

TRENTON — Support the animals at the SPCA of Hancock County while cruising down the road in a new Piaggio scooter.

The SPCA is holding a Dog Days of Summer raffle to raise funds for the nonprofit animal welfare organization’s shelter.