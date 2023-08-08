(From left) Stanley Subaru salesperson and SPCA board member Bill Carey, Stanley Subaru General Manager Kevin Townsend, SPCA Executive Director Nicole Rediker and Stanley Subaru Principal Mark Politte pose with the Piaggio scooter.
TRENTON — Support the animals at the SPCA of Hancock County while cruising down the road in a new Piaggio scooter.
The SPCA is holding a Dog Days of Summer raffle to raise funds for the nonprofit animal welfare organization’s shelter.
The grand prize, donated by Stanley Subaru, is a sleek, gray Piaggio Liberty 50S scooter valued at over $3,000. Second prize includes a $250 gift card from Acadia Fuel, a $100 gift card to Havana restaurant in Bar Harbor, 20 pounds of lobster, a cocktail shaker and gift card to Global Beverage warehouse, lottery tickets, artwork, an Amazon tablet and a selection of other items. The value of the second prize is more than $1,000.
Raffle tickets are $20 each or three tickets for $50. They can be purchased at the SPCA of Hancock County or Stanley Subaru in Trenton. The drawing will be held on Aug. 15 at Stanley Subaru.
“Stanley Subaru is such a wonderful friend and supporter of the SPCA,” said Mary Anne Griffin, SPCA board president. “We can’t thank Mark and Samantha Politte and Kevin Townsend at Stanley enough for all they do for us. And we appreciate the support of all the businesses and people who donated items for our second prize. All of the proceeds from the raffle will support the animals in our care.”