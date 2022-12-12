Community

ELLSWORTH — Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 5-6 p.m. for “An Introduction to NeuroMuscular Balancing for Performance, Pain Relief and Wellness” with Josh Warren. As he debunks some common myths about stretching and exercise, Warren will introduce participants to neuromuscular balancing techniques. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Since muscles pull bones, opposing muscles should be in balance. Balancing muscles improves range of motion and joint function including straighter tracking of the hips and knees. A variety of techniques are used to help lengthen the short and tight muscles and shorten the long and tight muscles to bring the body toward balance and to release tension regardless of how long the muscles have been tight.