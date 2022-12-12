ELLSWORTH — Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia online via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 5-6 p.m. for “An Introduction to NeuroMuscular Balancing for Performance, Pain Relief and Wellness” with Josh Warren. As he debunks some common myths about stretching and exercise, Warren will introduce participants to neuromuscular balancing techniques. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.
Since muscles pull bones, opposing muscles should be in balance. Balancing muscles improves range of motion and joint function including straighter tracking of the hips and knees. A variety of techniques are used to help lengthen the short and tight muscles and shorten the long and tight muscles to bring the body toward balance and to release tension regardless of how long the muscles have been tight.
This gentle modality includes a postural assessment and corrective and take-home exercises and addresses the cause of many issues including neck, shoulder, back, knee and hip discomfort.
In this session, Warren will share four key stretches that can help set the stage for a lifetime of wellness. There will be Q&A to enhance the interactive experience so attendees can take away what they find most pertinent to their daily well-being. Find out more at www.neuromuscularbalancing.com.
Warren is a certified integrated positional therapist, reiki master and yoga instructor. He holds a master’s degree in exercise science, concentrating in sport psychology. He lives in Lamoine.