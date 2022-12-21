ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia will partner with public libraries and community organizations across Downeast Maine to launch their 2023 Health Quest Initiative. Beginning Jan. 2, and continuing through April 9, 2023, community members are encouraged to join in their biweekly Health Quest Challenges to support their overall wellness and increase their personal knowledge around a variety of health-related topics.
Through this initiative, the community partners aim to increase awareness and use of the National Library of Medicine’s free public online health resources, which include: up-to-date information about wellness issues, prevention, diseases, chronic conditions, peer-reviewed medical research articles, pharmacological reference, toxic substances and household product databases, clinical trials, and much more.
Visit www.healthyacadia.org/hpm-hq on or after Jan. 2 to find the first Health Quest Challenge of the new year. A new Quest will be added every two weeks through April 9, 2023. Health Quests are available in Spanish and English and will feature interactive information, fun games and activities, insightful health calculators, and more. With every Health Quest you complete, you enter yourself to win a $50 gift card for groceries or gasoline.