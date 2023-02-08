Community

SCARBOROUGH — In recognition of the heart health of its customers and associates and in conjunction with American Heart Month, Hannaford Supermarkets announced on Feb. 1 that all 185 stores throughout New England and New York will have available automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Installation of the devices is currently underway.

Recognized as a critical life-saving device during the event of sudden cardiac arrest, AEDs are lightweight, portable devices that deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest.