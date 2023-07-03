Hancock County Dems to throw potluck July 20 Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will be hosting a potluck picnic at Harbor Park in Ellsworth just off Water Street on July 20 at 6 p.m.At least three of state representatives, Mark Worth, Ron Russell and Lynn Williams, will share some of their experiences in the Maine Legislature this year.Maine Democratic Party Chair Bev Uhlenhake will contribute thoughts about where the party is headed and how best to work together. Plenty of time will be left open for good conversation and fun.Ideas on what to bring to the potluck food will be coordinated through chair@hancockdems.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Hancock County Democratic Committee Harbor Park State Representatives Maine Legislature Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Grand jury indicts Tremont man Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists