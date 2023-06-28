Grant cycle for Leaders of Color program opens July 1 Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — The next grant cycle for Maine Community Foundation’s Investing in Leaders of Color program opens July 1. The deadline to submit proposals for the program is Sept. 15.For more information, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Gloria Aponte C., senior program officer, at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org or (207) 412-0847. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maine Community Foundation Grants Investing In Leaders Of Color Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship makes port, town responds New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport A&B Naturals changes hands Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists