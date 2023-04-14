'Grace and the Eucharist' program launches April 20 Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — A free program called “Grace and the Eucharist,” led by Anthony Leo, will start on Thursday, April 20, in the parish hall of Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mt. Desert St. in Bar Harbor.Leo studied philosophy at The Catholic University of America and theology at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.The series will be held on Thursdays through June 8. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. with a talk from 6-7.Email Leo at aljmleo@gmail.com or call the parish office at (207) 288-3535 to register. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Holy Redeemer Church Easter Season Religion Recommended for you Popular Jacob Russell taken into custody in Bangor Chris's Pond controversy continues Acadia Family Center hires executive director Policy on selecting what students read is updated Hiker killed in fall near Otter Cliff Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists