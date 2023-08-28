Free Black House audio tours Sept. 2 Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — To close the 2023 season, Woodlawn Museum is offering free audio tours of the Black House to Hancock County residents on Saturday, Sept. 2.Space is limited to 10 audio tours at a time registration is required at www.woodlawnellsworth.org/upcoming-events. Bring a driver’s license with a Hancock County address to qualify. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elllsworth Black House Museum Woodlawn Museum Free Event Audio Tour Recommended for you Popular FOA event raises $375K for new Acadia boat Young philanthropist makes a stand If you pass a stopped school bus, you’ll pay Park use faces increased scrutiny Island police log for week of Aug. 24 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists