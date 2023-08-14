Free art demo at the Gilley Aug. 18 Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mixed-media artist Carol Shutt will paint at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Friday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., demonstrating her process and answering questions.Weather permitting, she will be outside under the museum’s orange wing; otherwise, inside in the activities room.Shutt was the longtime art teacher at Mount Desert Elementary School. Now retired, she is a full-time artist. Her work is currently on display at the Gilley and Artemis Gallery in Northeast Harbor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Wendell Gilley Museum Art Demo Recommended for you Popular Fresh start for 75-year-old store Affidavit details deadly hit-and-run case Trenton Acadians' amazing run continues with Northeast Regional title Apartment owners ask for transient accommodation reclassification Dorr named principal in Mount Desert Local Events Digital Edition August 10, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists