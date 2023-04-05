Community

FOA cleanup 2022

(From left) Phoebe Chamberlain, Jeff Chamberlain, Kyle Richardson, Lilia Richardson, Walker Richardson, Nicole Richardson and Jeff Martin stop for a photo while picking up trash from the side of the road during the 21st Annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup in 2022.

 ASHLEY L. CONTI / FOA PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — Each April for the last 22 years, community volunteers have gathered to celebrate Earth Day and welcome spring by rallying on the roadsides of Mount Desert Island and Trenton to clean up what winter left behind, putting trash where it belongs and keeping the communities free of debris. Registration is now open for Friends of Acadia’s Annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Crews will be assigned a cleanup location and given a meetup place after they register. Volunteer crews collect and bag trash that is later picked up by Maine Department of Transportation. Many churches, work groups, or organizations sign up together as a community volunteer project. Individuals and groups are encouraged to register online at www.friendsofacadia.org/earthday before April 21.