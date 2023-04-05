(From left) Phoebe Chamberlain, Jeff Chamberlain, Kyle Richardson, Lilia Richardson, Walker Richardson, Nicole Richardson and Jeff Martin stop for a photo while picking up trash from the side of the road during the 21st Annual Friends of Acadia Earth Day Roadside Cleanup in 2022.
BAR HARBOR — Each April for the last 22 years, community volunteers have gathered to celebrate Earth Day and welcome spring by rallying on the roadsides of Mount Desert Island and Trenton to clean up what winter left behind, putting trash where it belongs and keeping the communities free of debris. Registration is now open for Friends of Acadia’s Annual Earth Day Roadside Cleanup on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Crews will be assigned a cleanup location and given a meetup place after they register. Volunteer crews collect and bag trash that is later picked up by Maine Department of Transportation. Many churches, work groups, or organizations sign up together as a community volunteer project. Individuals and groups are encouraged to register online at www.friendsofacadia.org/earthday before April 21.
“Friends of Acadia’s Annual Earth Day Roadside Clean Up is one of my favorite events of the year,” said FOA Stewardship Coordinator Nikki Burtis. “It is awesome to see everyone out in their safety vests working together to make sure MDI is as beautiful as it can be.“
This year’s sponsors include A.B. & J.R. Hodgkins, Acadia Shops, Asticou Inn, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Savings & Loan, Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company, Bluenose Inn, Burdick & Associates Landscape Design, ExplorUS–Jordan Pond House, Fiore Artisan Oils and Vinegars, Galyn’s, John Williams Boat Company, L.L.Bean, Lynam Agencies, Machias Savings Bank, MDI Grows, Mount Desert Island Hospital, Nelson F. Goodwin Company, Orono Brewing, Terramor, West Bay Acadia RV Campground and Window Panes.