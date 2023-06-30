Flash in the Pans! to play fundraiser concert at Flamingo Festival Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — As part of the Flamingo Festival weekend, locally renowned steel drum band, Flash in the Pans!, will perform on the Pemetic School green 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16.The concert, which has a suggested donation of $5, will benefit the Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Flamingo Festival Flash In The Pans Concert Steel Drums Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Grand jury indicts Tremont man Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists