Figure drawing

BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves is hosting figure drawing sessions on Thursdays in December from noon-3 p.m. at its studio in Town Hill.

There is no instruction, but plenty of easels, horses, paper, charcoal and fellow friendly artists. These sessions are for ages 18 and over, but those under 18 are allowed with parental attendance.

The cost is $15 per week, or members can register with $25 per month at a significant discount.

For more information, visit https://artwavesmdi.org/event-4930553.