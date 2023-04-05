MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — This Saturday is Easter, a time to celebrate rebirth. Here’s what’s happening around Mount Desert Island.
MAUNDY THURDAY SERVICE
MAUNDY THURDAY SERVICE
Eden Baptist Church
155 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salsbury Cove
6:30 p.m.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES
Seaside United Church of Christ
21 Summit Road, Northeast Harbor
5:30 p.m.
St. John the Divine
315 Main St., Southwest Harbor
Noon
EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES
Eden Baptist Church
155 Old Bar Harbor Road, Salsbury Cove
9 a.m. service followed by brunch in the Parish Hall.
The River Church
1184 State Highway 102, Bar Harbor
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
12:30-1:30 p.m. Easter egg hunt
St. Saviour's Episcopal Church
41 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor
10 a.m. Festive Easter service of Holy Eucharist with brass and choir.
Shared services with UCC congregations of MDI
Annual Easter Sunday Sunrise Service on Seal Harbor Beach.
Service starts at 5:45 a.m. in person and Facebook live.
(Weather permitting, with Abby Chapel at 8 Main St. in Seal Harbor as backup.)
Union Church
21 Summit Road, Northeast Harbor
10 a.m. on Zoom or Facebook live.
Somesville Union Meeting House
1136 Main St., Mount Desert
6:15 a.m. sunrise service at the Gallery at Somes Sound followed by a hot breakfast at the parish hall.
10:30 a.m. Worship service in the church
St. Mary’s-by-the-Sea
5 Kimball Road, Northeast Harbor
10 a.m. Festive Holy Communion followed by an Easter egg hunt.
The Episcopal Churches of MDI
Seawall Picnic Area, Southwest Harbor
5:45 a.m. sunrise service of Holy Eucharist
APRIL 8 EVENTS
YWCA of Mount Desert Island Spring Fling
36 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor
10 a.m. to noon
Easter egg hunt, games and crafts.
Egg hunt schedule:
Up to age 3 – 10 a.m.
4-year-olds – 10:30 a.m.
5-year-olds – 11 a.m.
6-year-olds – 11:30 a.m.
Contact Abby@ywcamdi.org or (207) 288-5008 with questions.
Bar Harbor Inn Easter Egg Hunt
1 Newport Drive, Bar Harbor
9:30 a.m. for photos with the Easter Bunny, followed by the Easter egg hunt at 10.
Different age groups will hunt for eggs in separate locations. There will also be grab-and-go crafts.
Northeast Harbor Library Meet-n-Greet
1 Joy Road, Northeast Harbor
Head to the library's Mellon Room from 2-3 p.m. for a meet and greet and photo op with the Easter bunny.
