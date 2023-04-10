Community

MOUNT DESERT — Deadlines are approaching for the Northeast Harbor Library scholarship and grant programs, which are available to students who live in the towns of Mount Desert and Cranberry Isles.

The library grants scholarships to students of those towns who graduate from Mount Desert Island High School and plan to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited academic, professional or vocational institution. The library awards scholarships annually for up to five years to qualifying students. The deadline for new scholarship applications is May 1.