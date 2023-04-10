MOUNT DESERT — Deadlines are approaching for the Northeast Harbor Library scholarship and grant programs, which are available to students who live in the towns of Mount Desert and Cranberry Isles.
The library grants scholarships to students of those towns who graduate from Mount Desert Island High School and plan to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited academic, professional or vocational institution. The library awards scholarships annually for up to five years to qualifying students. The deadline for new scholarship applications is May 1.
In addition to the annual scholarships, the library makes special awards to two students each year. The Ruth Jordan Award is given to a graduating high school senior who demonstrates an interest in, and commitment to, community service. The Beverly Coleman Award is given to a current library scholarship recipient who exemplifies Beverly Coleman’s lifetime commitment to community service, conservation, horticulture and history.
Summer and extracurricular grants
The library also awards Astor Special Opportunities grants to students of Mount Desert and Cranberry Isles elementary schools to help cover the costs of activities and learning opportunities in the arts, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, and personal development programs. The grant covers the lesser of either 50 percent of the program cost or $500. The deadline is May 14.