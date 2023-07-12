DCP participates in USDA food program Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners is now participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.Meals are available at no charge to all enrolled participants.For more information, contact DCP at (207) 664-2424. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellsworth Downeast Community Partners Usda Department Of Agriculture Food Program Recommended for you Popular How MDI businesses have weathered a month of rain Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Strout no longer employed by SWHPD Be on the lookout for rusty patched bumble bees Island police log for week of July 6 Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists