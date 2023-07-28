Criterion to host ‘Music & Magic by the Sea’ Aug. 24 Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre in town is hosting its 2023 Gala, “An Evening of Music & Magic by the Sea,” at The Bar Harbor Club, 111 West St., at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.There will be an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment. Cocktail attire is recommended.Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at www.criteriontheatre.org/2023-gala. Email gala@criteriontheatre.org with questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Criterion Theatre Gala Fundraiser Bar Harbor Club Recommended for you Popular Hancock man arrested in Southwest Harbor hit-and-run Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Acadia seeks operator for Wildwood Stables Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of sexually explicit materials Bar Harbor man arrested for possession of child pornography Local Events Digital Edition July 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists