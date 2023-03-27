ELLSWORTH — Volunteers at sites across Hancock County are kicking off the 12th annual Hancock County Food Drive on Saturday, April 1. Area grocery and general stores will be staffed by enthusiastic volunteers clad in fruit and vegetable costumes, ready to accept donations for the food drive and spread excitement about the month to come.
The Hancock County Food Drive raises funds and collects food for 19 food security organizations across the county, including food pantries, school backpack programs and free community meal programs. This year, the food drive is more important than ever, as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being cut nationwide. Rising food prices are squeezing budgets even tighter, for both households and the food security organizations that support them.
The kickoff event is just the first in a series of fundraisers in April.
Open Table MDI in Bar Harbor is also hosting two April events. The first is a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The second is a story hour on Saturday, April 22.
Other events are in the works for later in the month, including a family movie night on the Bar Harbor Village Green. More details will be coming soon.
The Food Drive is organized by the Hancock County Food Security Network, in collaboration with Healthy Acadia, Heart of Maine United Way, Maine Community Foundation, Star 97.7, UMaine Cooperative Extension and Maine Coast Mall. For more information, go to www.hcfooddrive.org.