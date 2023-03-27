Community

ELLSWORTH — Volunteers at sites across Hancock County are kicking off the 12th annual Hancock County Food Drive on Saturday, April 1. Area grocery and general stores will be staffed by enthusiastic volunteers clad in fruit and vegetable costumes, ready to accept donations for the food drive and spread excitement about the month to come.

The Hancock County Food Drive raises funds and collects food for 19 food security organizations across the county, including food pantries, school backpack programs and free community meal programs. This year, the food drive is more important than ever, as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are being cut nationwide. Rising food prices are squeezing budgets even tighter, for both households and the food security organizations that support them.