Council to hold work session on manager search Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 24 min ago BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will hold a two-hour public work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 to discuss the next steps in the town manager hiring process.The session will take place at the town office. Citizens will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the qualities of a town manager and the priorities for the next three to five years.