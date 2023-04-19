Council approves contingency fund money to cover senior tax program Faith DeAmbrose Faith DeAmbrose Managing Editor Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The newly launched Senior Taxpayer Assistance Program helped seven people in town last year at a total cost of $3,000.The program, created and adopted by the Town Council in August 2022, is meant to help older residents with rising taxes to stay in their homes.On Tuesday, the council voted to take $3,000 out of its contingency funds to cover those payments as those funds were not in last year’s budget. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Town Council Town Governance Senior Taxpayer Assistance Program Faith DeAmbrose Managing Editor Author email Follow Faith DeAmbrose Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Hiker killed in fall near Otter Cliff Policy on selecting what students read is updated Acadia Family Center hires executive director Chris's Pond controversy continues Council races draw 11 for four seats Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists