Common Good restarts Summer Popover Season May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Common Good Soup Kitchen is restarting its Summer Popover Season on Friday, May 26. The weekly schedule will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 7:30-11:30 a.m.Call (207) 479-5313 with questions.

Tags Southwest Harbor Common Good Soup Kitchen Popover Season