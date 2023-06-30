Come as you are to Somesville Library for Insight Meditation Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — Nearly every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., the Somesville Library hosts a small group of island residents and visitors who gather to practice Insight Meditation.Insight Meditation is the practice of clear seeing. The intention is to experience more fully the unfolding of one’s life, moment by moment.This meditation is appropriate for beginning and experienced meditators.To join, just show up. For more information, email thisjustthis@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Somesville Somesville Library Meditation Insight Meditation Recommended for you Popular Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Police continue search off Crooked Road in Bar Harbor Unscheduled cruise ship originally bound for Bucksport New officer joins Southwest Harbor Police Department Grand jury indicts Tremont man Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists