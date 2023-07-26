Church sale, band concert Aug. 8 Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Eden Baptist Church is holding a sale and band concert from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the Old Bar Harbor Road in Salisbury Cove.The sale includes food and produce, crafts, hot dogs on the grill and ice cream. The Bar Harbor Town Band will start playing at 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Salisbury Cove Eden Baptist Church Bar Harbor Town Band Concert Recommended for you Popular Art teacher Dan Stillman retires after 35 years Bar Harbor man charged in shooting Leo protester sues officers who arrested him Asticou Inn sold to Claremont owner Bar Harbor, Mount Desert police chief to retire Local Events Digital Edition July 20, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists