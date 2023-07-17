Choco-Latte to exhibit local artist’s watercolors in August Jul 17, 2023 Jul 17, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — The artwork of Rick Osann will be on display in August at Choco-Latté café at 240 Main St. in town.Osann, who lives in Bar Harbor, has been painting in watercolor since the early 1970s.More of his paintings may be seen at the Bar Fine Arts Festival Aug. 11-13 in Agamont Park on the harbor or online at www.rickosann.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Choco-latte Art Exhibit Rick Osann Recommended for you Popular Be on the lookout for rusty patched bumble bees APPLL v. Bar Harbor trial concludes High school custodian for 46 years died July 5 Bar Harbor's cruise ship lawsuit goes to trial Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Local Events Digital Edition July 13, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists