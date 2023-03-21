Celebrate spring at Party After Hours March 23 Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join the Acadia Chamber at Next Level Sports Lounge, 386 Main St. in Southwest Harbor, from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, for a Party After Hours.Celebrate spring, meet amazing neighbors and enjoy appetizers from Next Level's kitchen. There will be door prizes too. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Southwest Harbor Acadia Chamber Of Commerce Party After Hours Recommended for you Popular Community mourns death of police officer Critics, fans of housing project face off Cruise ship suit expected to go to trial in July Maine lobstermen sue aquarium over red-list rating Island police log for week of March 16 E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Events Digital Edition March 16, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.