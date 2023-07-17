MOUNT DESERT — Seal Cove Auto Museum will host the third iteration of its popular Car-B-Que from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
The family-friendly event will include live music, food trucks, beer and wine service, a specialty car show, youth activities and more.
Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for museum members. Kids under 18 get in for free. Tickets are now available online and can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.
The museum team looks forward to welcoming car clubs from across the state, as well as individuals with their specialty vehicles. All vehicles pre-1985 are eligible to register, and exceptions for later specialty vehicles can be arranged. Exhibitors can now register online and receive free admission for the driver and one passenger.
Live music will begin at noon and three acts will play throughout the day: Danny Harper, Allison Ames and the Flames, and Em & Company will each play a 90-minute to two-hour set.
Several food trucks will be present with a variety of offerings for all tastes. Beer and wine will be available for purchase by attendees over 21. The Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause will be on hand from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to round out the evening with a variety of nostalgic ice cream truck treats available by donation.
“The Seal Cove Auto Museum’s Car-B-Que has traditionally been a wonderful community event and we are thrilled to bring it back in celebration of our 60th birthday,” said Executive Director Ethan Yankura. “We look forward to seeing a wide array of exciting cars, sharing some fantastic live music and enjoying a fun and festive day at the museum.”