ELLSWORTH — Home Cooked Healing is a service of the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center that provides meals for cancer patients and their families in Hancock and Washington counties during cancer treatment.

Home Cooked Healing provides up to five nutritious dinners per week for up to eight weeks. Volunteer cooks prepare meals according to the individual dietary needs and preferences of each cancer patient. Cooks use organic ingredients whenever possible and follow ServSafe guidelines for food preparation. Volunteer drivers deliver meals directly to clients’ homes on a weekly basis. Confidentiality is strictly maintained.