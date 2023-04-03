ELLSWORTH — Home Cooked Healing is a service of the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center that provides meals for cancer patients and their families in Hancock and Washington counties during cancer treatment.
Home Cooked Healing provides up to five nutritious dinners per week for up to eight weeks. Volunteer cooks prepare meals according to the individual dietary needs and preferences of each cancer patient. Cooks use organic ingredients whenever possible and follow ServSafe guidelines for food preparation. Volunteer drivers deliver meals directly to clients’ homes on a weekly basis. Confidentiality is strictly maintained.
New volunteer cooks are always welcome to join the Home Cooked Healing team. Volunteer cooks prepare meals in their own home kitchens once or twice each month during the service period. Food safety is a top priority so volunteer cooks are required to train and receive Maine’s ServSafe certification. The Beth Wright Center will arrange for ServSafe training and testing if necessary. Register for the center’s next training by April 17.
In 2022, Home Cooked Healing volunteer cooks prepared 800 meals for 55 individuals in Hancock and Washington counties. As the program grows, the goal is to enlist more volunteer cooks in order to reach many more cancer patients who need nutritious food at a time when eating well can be challenging.