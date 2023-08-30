Book Sale at Naturalist’s Notebook Sept. 16-17 Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — The Naturalist’s Notebook is having its Back Deck Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16-17. There will be loads of books as well as gifts, toys, games, posters and prints.No early birds.The Notebook is located at 16 Main Street in Seal Harbor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Seal Harbor Naturalists Notebook Book Sale Recommended for you Popular Young philanthropist makes a stand Town Council, emergency personnel mull traffic concerns COA president to step down Park use faces increased scrutiny FOA event raises $375K for new Acadia boat Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists